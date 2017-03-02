Islamic Chic: Chechen Leader's Daughter First Fashion Show

Aishat, who is the head of the Firdaws fashion house, designed a collection of 30 ethnic-couture dresses. Made of velvet, chiffon, silk and French lace, the evening gowns were adorned with semi-precious stones. According to Aishat, she was inspired by studying the national Chechen costume, which has become the core theme running throughout her collection.

The only person to advise her in the creation of this collection was her mother and the wife of the Chechen leader, Medni Kadyrova. The fashion house Firdaws was founded by Medni back in 2009, and in 2016, she passed leadership to her elder daughter Aishat.