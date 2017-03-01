Sony World Photography Awards 2017: World's Finest Images Shortlist

The Awards' 10th anniversary has seen a record number of participants competing for cash prizes and Sony digital imaging equipment. As many as 49 nationalities are represented on the shortlist, displaying a huge diversity of extraordinary images.

The overall winners will be announced April 20. Winning and shortlisted images will be exhibited at Somerset House in London from April 21 till May 7, 2017. Take a chance to see the world's finest contemporary photography right now in Sputnik's photo gallery.