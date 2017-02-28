Everybody Dance Now! Rio de Janeiro’s 2017 Carnival

Public celebrations started out on the streets of Rio on Friday, February 24. This year, Brazil is expecting 1.1 million foreign tourists to visit the Rio Carnival, which ends February 28.

The fascinating parade of top league samba schools began on Sunday. The competition takes place at the Sambadrome, the official venue of the Rio Carnival, where each school represents a specific region of the city. The preparations usually begin a year ahead of the Carnival.

Feel the Carnival's party atmosphere in Sputnik's photo gallery.