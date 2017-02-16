Register
16:34 GMT +316 February 2017
    Underwater Photographer of the Year Winners Show Aquatic Beauty Across the Globe

    For this photograph called “Dancing Octopus,” French diver Gabriel Barathieu was named Underwater Photographer of the Year 2017. It triumphed over 4500 underwater images entered by photographers from 67 different countries. The photo of the hunting octopus was taken in a lagoon of the tiny island of Mayotte in the Indian Ocean. Barathieu explains “I had to wait for a low spring tide when the water was just 30cm deep (1 foot) so that the octopus would fill the water column. I got as close as possible with a wide angle lens to create this image, which makes the octopus look huge.”

    Underwater Photographer of the Year, a UK-based annual competition recently announced its winners. Check out the aquatic wonders hidden in the sea.

    The UPY contest seeks to celebrate photography beneath the surface of the seas, lakes, rivers and even swimming pools around the globe. There 10 categories in the competition, testing photographers with themes such as Macro, Wide Angle, Behavior and Wreck photography, as well as three categories for photos taken specifically in British waters.

    The UPY's four main awards, Underwater Photographer of the Year 2017, British Underwater Photographer of the Year 2017, Up & Coming Underwater Photographer of the Year 2017 and Most Promising British Underwater Photographer 2017, went to Gabriel Barathieu, Nick Blake, Horacio Martinez and Nicholai Georgiou this year.

    Here are some of the 100 winning entries from the Underwater Photographer of the Year 2017 contest.

