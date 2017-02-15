Register
16:18 GMT +315 February 2017
    'Red Army' for Kids: Chinese Primary School Teaches Students Patriotism

    © AFP 2016/ Fred Dufour
    Students take part in the flag-raising ceremony at the Yang Dezhi "Red Army" elementary school in Wenshui, Xishui County in Guizhou Province on November 7, 2016.

    Yang Dezhi elementary school in the Chinese town of Wenshui in Guizhou Province, is one of many "Red Army" institutions that have been established across the country. They are an extreme example of the patriotic education and discipline, promoted by China's ruling Communist party.

    The Yang Dezhi school was established more than a hundred years ago during the final years of the Qing dynasty. Such primary schools are funded by China's "red nobility" of revolution-era Communist commanders and their families.

    Boys and girls here wear similar blue and grey military uniforms. Besides ordinary lessons, the kids learn kung fu and drill commands. There is also a "Red Culture" class in the curriculum, where children learn to sing nationalistic songs with military precision, discuss stories about the early days of the Communist Party and study local Red Army history.

    Find out what life inside the school looks like from Sputnik's photo gallery.

    school, children, China
