Register
18:32 GMT +312 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Photo

    Take a Virtual Tour of Picturesque Northern Iran

    Get short URL
    0 19951

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news
    • Take a Virtual Tour of Picturesque Northern Iran
    • Take a Virtual Tour of Picturesque Northern Iran
    • Take a Virtual Tour of Picturesque Northern Iran
    • Take a Virtual Tour of Picturesque Northern Iran
    • Take a Virtual Tour of Picturesque Northern Iran
    • Take a Virtual Tour of Picturesque Northern Iran
    • Take a Virtual Tour of Picturesque Northern Iran
    • Take a Virtual Tour of Picturesque Northern Iran
    • Take a Virtual Tour of Picturesque Northern Iran
    • Take a Virtual Tour of Picturesque Northern Iran
    • Take a Virtual Tour of Picturesque Northern Iran
    • Take a Virtual Tour of Picturesque Northern Iran
    • Take a Virtual Tour of Picturesque Northern Iran
    • Take a Virtual Tour of Picturesque Northern Iran
    • Take a Virtual Tour of Picturesque Northern Iran
    © Photo: Soheil Ghanbarzadeh
    Golestan province's peculiar geographical location grants it a very diverse climate. Two-thirds of the lowlands feature arid and semi-arid climate, with the air getting drier the closer one gets to the border with Turkmenistan on the province's North.

    Archaeologists believe the picturesque Golestan Province to be one of the most culturally and historically important parts of Iran.

    The province derives its name from an Old Persian world Varkana meaning "land of wolves," and wild wolves are indeed still roaming the plains and forests of Golestan.

    Situated in the Northern part of the country, the province is home to a number of peoples: Persians, Turkmens, Baluchis, Kurds, Turks and Kazakhs.

    Among the province's historical sites are the Great Wall of Gorgan, the second biggest defensive wall in the world, and Gonbad-e Qabus tower, the world's tallest brick tower which was recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2012.

    Apart from the rich historical background, Golestan Province is also remarkable for its landscapes. In today's photo gallery, Sputnik takes you through the glorious scenery of the Northern province.

    Related:

    Persian Style Guide: First Fashion Encyclopedia Published in Iran
    Andrei Stenin Photo Contest Unites Photographers From 25 Countries
    Tags:
    Photography, country, nature, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    More photos

    • Sweet Couture: Models Parade in Chocolate Oufits at a Brussels Fair
      Last update: 15:46 11.02.2017
      15:46 11.02.2017

      Sweet Couture: Models Parade in Chocolate Outfits at Brussels Fair

      Salon Du Chocolat is an annual fair where chocolatiers show off their work and visitors get to taste samples from the best brands. The fashion show featuring bizarre outfits is the highlight of the fair, attracting the attention of photographers and chocolate enthusiasts from around the world.

      11699
      9
    • This Week in Pictures
      Last update: 14:05 10.02.2017
      14:05 10.02.2017

      This Week in Pictures

      It has been an eventful week for February 3-10.

      0 3619
      25
    • Never Too Much of Spellbinding Ice-Covered Baikal
      Last update: 13:55 09.02.2017
      13:55 09.02.2017

      Never Too Much of Spellbinding Ice-Covered Baikal

      Kristina Makeeva, a photographer from Moscow, visited the planet’s oldest, deepest and clearest freshwater lake in winter and took incredibly beautiful landscapes of the frozen beauty.

      33065
      15
    • Colossal Cleanup: Russian Forces Defuse Mines in Aleppo's Residential Areas
      Last update: 15:15 08.02.2017
      15:15 08.02.2017

      Colossal Cleanup: Russian Forces Defuse Mines in Aleppo's Residential Areas

      The northern Syrian city of Aleppo was completely freed from militant groups in December 2016; however, fleeing terrorists left a large number of mines behind them in local residential areas.

      43120
      9

    Best this week

    Best this month

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok