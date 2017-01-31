Hot Samba Rhythms and Flashflood of Colors: Carnival in Paraguay

Take a look at the most colorful samba dancer costumes in Sputnik's photo gallery.
Take a look at the most colorful samba dancer costumes in Sputnik's photo gallery.
Fortune smiled on Miss France: Iris Mittenaere, a 24 year-old dental student from Lille, has just been crowned Miss Universe, securing victory over the 85 other contestants in the final of the 65th ceremony of the world famous beauty pageant.
The Chinese New Year, also sometimes referred to as the Spring Festival, is an important Chinese festival observed to much fanfare at the turn of the Chinese traditional lunisolar calendar.
On Friday, Russian Aircraft Corporation MiG unveiled its cutting-edge brainchild – the 4++ generation multipurpose MiG-35 fighter jet.
Miss Universe 2017 beauty pageant takes place at the Mall of Asia Arena in suburban Pasay city south of Manila, Philippines. A total of 86 contestants are vying for the title in the grand coronation on January 30 to succeed Pia Wurtzbach of the Philippines.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Mmmmm, beautiful scenery.
NATOisEVIL