The Miss Universe 2016 coronation took place on January 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia, in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines, this time without dramatic mix-ups. Iris Mittenaere of France received the crown from Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, while Raquel Pelissier of Haiti and Andrea Tovar of Colombia became the first and second runners-up respectively.