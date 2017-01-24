Aleppo in Ruins: Destroyed Monuments of Ravaged City

About 60% of the Old City of Aleppo is heavily damaged; another 30% is completely destroyed, according to preliminary results of the UNESCO delegation. Take a look at the consequences of the fighting in Aleppo in Sputnik's photo gallery.
About 60% of the Old City of Aleppo is heavily damaged; another 30% is completely destroyed, according to preliminary results of the UNESCO delegation. Take a look at the consequences of the fighting in Aleppo in Sputnik's photo gallery.
Russian wild life photographer Vladimir Medvedev was named winner of the UK-based BBC Wildlife Photographer of the Year, the most prestigious wildlife photo contest that showcases the world's most astonishing and challenging natural sights. Take a look at Medvedev's breath-taking images now in Sputnik's photo gallery.
First Lady Melania Trump probably attracted as much public attention as her husband, US President Donald Trump, during the inauguration ceremony on January 20.
Rapid transit systems have come a long way since the first of them was built over one and a half centuries ago in London. As subways became an integral component of public transportation networks in major cities around the globe, some subway stations have turned out to be true architectural masterpieces.
At least 20 people were killed when the iconic Plasco building, a 17-story high-rise in the center of Iran's capital, collapsed due to a major fire.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)