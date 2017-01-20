Rescue Workers Sift Through Wreckage of Tehran's Towering Inferno for Survivors

Despite their best efforts, the firefighters who responded to the incident were unable to stop the blaze and prevent the building’s destruction.
From the deadly crash of a Turkish cargo plane and riots at Brazil’s Alcacuz Prison to preparations for Chinese New Year celebrations in Indonesia and icy winter swimming in Russia – take a look at this week's events in Sputnik's photo gallery.
Along with Easter, Epiphany is one of the oldest Christian holidays, celebrated by Orthodox Christians in Russia during the night of January 18. The traditional rite of mass bathing is performed on the Epiphany to commemorate the baptism of Jesus Christ in the waters of the Jordan River.
Illuminating outdoor installations of life-sized and oversized lanterns have been set up in London as part of the "Explore The Silk Road" festival to celebrate the 2017 Chinese New Year of the Rooster.
"Syria. Photo Chronicles of War" is an exhibition of images made by correspondents of Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency (Michael Alaeddin, Mikhail Voskresenskiy, Valery Melnikov and Ilya Pitalev) and operators of VGTRK (Viktor Prikhodko and Alexandr Pushin).
