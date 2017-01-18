'Syria. Photo Chronicles of War:' Exhibition by Rossiya Segodnya and VGTRK

"Syria. Photo Chronicles of War" is an exhibition of images made by correspondents of Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency (Michael Alaeddin, Mikhail Voskresenskiy, Valery Melnikov and Ilya Pitalev) and operators of VGTRK (Viktor Prikhodko and Alexandr Pushin). The Syrian military conflict, depicted in the photos exhibited at Russia's State Duma, is shown through the lives destroyed by the war, everyday life at the Hmeymim airbase and work of the Russian Aerospace Forces during anti-terrorist operation.