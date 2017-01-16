Living Nightmare: World’s Spookiest Spots Look Like Horror Movie Set

Old Jewish Cemetery in Prague, Czech Republic.

Over almost four centuries (1439 – 1787) more than 100,000 of the dead have been buried in this narrow cemetery; there are about 12,000 headstones. Grave-diggers covered older burials with soil to make room for newer ones. There are places where as many as twelve layers now exist. As the time passed and earth sank, old gravestones began to uncover and push away new graves. Now the cemetery looks spooky, as if headstones are densely growing up from the soil there.