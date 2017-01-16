Register
    Living Nightmare: World’s Spookiest Spots Look Like Horror Movie Set

    • A tourist visits the Old Jewish Cemetery in Prague
    • Dolls hang from trees at the entrance to the Island of the Dolls, a place full dolls found in the canals which the original owner used as a way to ward against the spirits he felt inhabited the area after a young girl's accidental drowning, in Xochimilco Lake in Mexico City
    • Tourists visit a part of Hashima Island, commonly known as Gunkanjima, which means “Battleship Island,” off Nagasaki, Nagasaki Prefecture, southern Japan
    • A view inside the chapel of bones (Capela dos Ossos) in Evora 100 km south east of Lisbon
    • Suicide Forest or Sea of Trees, Aokigahara, Yamanashi
    • Common room in an abandoned psychiatric asylum complex in Northern Italy
    • Lucien Yekpon, a Lome traditional healer, stands in front of his booth at the fetish market in the heart of the rundown Akodessewa district of Lome, on August 5, 2015.
    • Hill of Crosses in Kryziu Kalnas, which lies a dozen kilometres (miles) outside the city of Siauliai, was once a fort where Lithuanian pagans held out against German knights-cum-missionaries.
    • Actun Tunichil Muknal Cave Entrance
    • Leap Castle
    • Chauchilla Cemetery
    • Sanctuary of Tophet in Carthage, Tunisia
    • A man takes pictures inside the crumbling oval skeleton of the House of the Bulgarian Communist Party on mount Buzludzha in central Bulgaria
    • Town of dead near village of Dargavs
    • Beelitz-Heilstätten
    • Hanging Coffins in Sagada, The Philippines
    Old Jewish Cemetery in Prague, Czech Republic.
    Over almost four centuries (1439 – 1787) more than 100,000 of the dead have been buried in this narrow cemetery; there are about 12,000 headstones. Grave-diggers covered older burials with soil to make room for newer ones. There are places where as many as twelve layers now exist. As the time passed and earth sank, old gravestones began to uncover and push away new graves. Now the cemetery looks spooky, as if headstones are densely growing up from the soil there.

    It’s hard to believe that these pictures actually show existing houses and landscapes from different parts of the world, and are not from some twisted horror movie set.

