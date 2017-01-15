Somewhere Over the Clouds: A View of Moscow From Above

Sometimes Moscow looks like a city from a sci-fi movie. Especially during a cloudy weather.
Sometimes Moscow looks like a city from a sci-fi movie. Especially during a cloudy weather.
The first nature reserve in Russia was opened on January 11, 1917. Now, a century later, Russia has over 494 million acres of nature reserves, big and small, that serve as home to countless unique species of plant and animal life.
From Obama's farewell speech and Trump's first press conference, to the snowfall in Europe and the fight against Daesh in Iraq – take a look at this week's events in Sputnik's photo gallery.
Just like most people across the globe, North Koreans celebrated the end of 2016 and have now returned back to work.
The historical village of Kinerma, situated in Pryazhinsky District, 100 kilometers from Petrozavodsk, is a living example of a traditional Russian settlement and a unique monument to the wooden architecture of the Karelians. It is also a great place for rural recreation.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)