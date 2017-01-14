Register
18:11 GMT +314 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Photo

    Sublime Beauty of Russian Nature Reserves

    Get short URL
    0 17140

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news
    • Sublime Beauty of Russian Nature Reserves
    • Sublime Beauty of Russian Nature Reserves
    • Sublime Beauty of Russian Nature Reserves
    • Sublime Beauty of Russian Nature Reserves
    • Sublime Beauty of Russian Nature Reserves
    • Sublime Beauty of Russian Nature Reserves
    • Sublime Beauty of Russian Nature Reserves
    • Sublime Beauty of Russian Nature Reserves
    • Sublime Beauty of Russian Nature Reserves
    • Sublime Beauty of Russian Nature Reserves
    • Sublime Beauty of Russian Nature Reserves
    • Sublime Beauty of Russian Nature Reserves
    • Sublime Beauty of Russian Nature Reserves
    • Sublime Beauty of Russian Nature Reserves
    • Sublime Beauty of Russian Nature Reserves
    • Sublime Beauty of Russian Nature Reserves
    • Sublime Beauty of Russian Nature Reserves
    • Sublime Beauty of Russian Nature Reserves
    • Sublime Beauty of Russian Nature Reserves
    © Sputnik/ Valeriy Melnikov
    Osinovka River in Baikal National Nature Reserve.

    The first nature reserve in Russia was opened on January 11, 1917. Now, a century later, Russia has over 494 million acres of nature reserves, big and small, that serve as home to countless unique species of plant and animal life.

    Tags:
    nature reserve, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    More photos

    • This Week in Pictures
      Last update: 12:49 13.01.2017
      12:49 13.01.2017

      This Week in Pictures

      From Obama's farewell speech and Trump's first press conference, to the snowfall in Europe and the fight against Daesh in Iraq – take a look at this week's events in Sputnik's photo gallery.

      14430
      26
    • This is What Life Looks Like in DPRK During New Year Holidays and Work Days
      Last update: 14:44 12.01.2017
      14:44 12.01.2017

      This is What Life Looks Like in DPRK During New Year Holidays and Work Days

      Just like most people across the globe, North Koreans celebrated the end of 2016 and have now returned back to work.

      66241
      18
    • Meet Kinerma, the Most Beautiful Village in Russia
      Last update: 16:20 11.01.2017
      16:20 11.01.2017

      Kinerma, the Most Beautiful Village in Russia

      The historical village of Kinerma, situated in Pryazhinsky District, 100 kilometers from Petrozavodsk, is a living example of a traditional Russian settlement and a unique monument to the wooden architecture of the Karelians. It is also a great place for rural recreation.

      14692
      16
    • World’s Most Anticipated Vehicles Boast Their Sexy Curves at Detroit Auto Show
      Last update: 15:33 10.01.2017
      15:33 10.01.2017

      World’s Most Anticipated Vehicles Boast Their Sexy Curves at Detroit Auto Show

      Detroit has hosted one of the major auto shows for over a century – since 1899, and now it is back at it again. The 2017 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) kicked off at the Detroit’s Cobo Center on January 8, exposing a wide range of buzz-worthy car premieres.

      23810
      20

    Best this week

    Best this month

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok