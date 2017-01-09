No Pants Subway Ride: People Strip Down to Participate in Pantless Flash Mob

On January 8, brave people from different cities around the world took their pants off to participate in one of the oddest annual flash mobs — the 16th No Pants Subway Ride. The event started off as a small prank conducted by seven people on the New York City subway back in 2002. Since then, it has grown into an international craze featuring dozens of cities. According to Improv Everywhere, a New York-based comedic performance art group and the organizer of the No Pants Subway Ride, tens of thousands of people in over 60 cities in over 25 countries around the world participated in the latest edition of the event.