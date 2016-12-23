This Week in Pictures

Register
    • View of the truck that crashed the evening before into a christmas market at Gedдchtniskirche church on early December 20, 2016 in Berlin
    • An Indian woman looks on as she stands outside her house in the Kathputli Colony in New Delhi
    • Irish Wolfhound dogs are seen during winter solstice at the 5000 year old stone age tomb of Newgrange in the Boyne Valley at sunrise in Newgrange, Ireland
    • A massive explosion guts Mexico's biggest fireworks market in Tultepec
    • Children in the Raduga (Rainbow) children's home, located in the village of Bolotnaya in the Novgorod Region, wait for the performance of Coca-Cola's employees
    • A man is arrested by a member of the military police after people attempted to block the road with rocks, in the neighbourhood of Majengo in Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo
    • Russian President Vladimir Putin at the ceremony to pay last respects to Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov, at the Russian Foreign Ministry. The ambassador was assassinated in Ankara
    • Kashmiri fishermen cover their heads and part of their boats with blankets and straw as they wait to catch fish in the waters of the Anchar Lake on a cold day in Srinagar
    • Pakistani revellers, some dressed in 'Santa Claus' hats, take part in a camel rally in Karachi ahead of the celebration of Christmas
    • A swimmer disguised as Superman dives into the lake during the 78th Coupe de Noel (Christmas cup) swimming race in the Lake Geneva in Geneva
    • The shooting of the Channel One's New Year show
    • Sunrise on Damascus Siria
    • A serviceman patrols on the Grand-Place (Groote Markt) on the sidelines of the winter wonders Christmas market, in Brussels
    • A Canadian Sphynx cat at the Cat-Salon-December cat show in Moscow
    • A view of a firing contest among multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) batteries selected from large combined units of the KPA, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang
    • A Christmas tree is assembled at the entrance to the Gorky Central Park of Culture and Recreation
    • Christian militia fighters from the Nineveh Plain Protection Units (NPU) drive a pick-up truck in Qaraqosh (also known as Hamdaniya), transporting four men, allegedly members of the Islamic State (IS) group that were found inside a tunnel in Mosul
    • Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle (C) reacts to being named Miss World as Miss Philippines Catriona Elisa Gray (L) and Miss Kenya Evelyn Njambi Thungu watch during the Miss World 2016 Competition in Oxen Hill, Maryland, U.S.
    • Women pose for a picture at the entrance of the Carlton Hotel, in the government controlled area of Aleppo, Syria
    • Indian labourers attempt to free a jeep which became trapped in sand on the site of The Magh Mela in Allahabad
    • Children play with water in Madureira Park on the first day of summer in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
    • Runners dressed as zombies race during the Zombie Run Taiwan at the Fu Zhou Riverside Park in New Taipei City, Taiwan
    • A Syrian boy, who was evacuated from the last rebel-held pockets of Syria's northen city of Aleppo, sits next to bird cages upon arriving on December 20, 2016 in the opposition-controlled Khan al-Assal region, west of the embattled city
    • An Afghan officer reacts in front of a burning pile of seized narcotics and alcoholic drinks, in the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan
    • A fire show on Tverskoi Bulvar in Moscow as part of the Journey to Christmas festival
    • Muscovites on the ice slide in Manezh Square where The Journey to Christmas festival has opened
    • New Year illumination on Tverskoi Boulevard, Moscow
    © AFP 2016/ Tobias Schwarz
    This truck crashed into a Christmas market in Berlin on early December 20.

    From Christmas festivals and solstice, to the deadly Berlin truck attack in Berlin and Russian ambassador assassination – take a look at this week's events in Sputnik's photo gallery.

