This Week in Pictures

European cities tightened security measures after a deadly truck attack in Berlin. On December 19, a truck rammed into the crowd at the Berlin Christmas market on the Breitscheidplatz square, killing 12 people and injuring over 40 more.
Sputnik presents a selection of space pictures of 2016, which we fell in love with.
The annual Travel Photographer of the Year photo competition, which is run by photographers for photographers of any age and experience, was held for the 14th time this year. The breath-taking winning entries of the TPOTY 2016 competition were revealed on December 14.
The 66th annual Miss World international beauty pageant took place in the United States on December 18. Stephanie Del Valle, a 19-year-old law and communications student representing Puerto Rico, defeated 116 contestants from all over the world and won the top prize.
