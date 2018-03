Tropical cyclone Pam battered the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu on March 13 and 14. Cyclone’s wind gusts of more than 300 kmh tore through the country killing 11 people and leaving 3,300 people homeless.

Almost 90 percent of residential homes in the capital of Port Vila were ruined or flooded. In many regions of the country there are serious problems with power supplies and more than 10,000 people have been moved to evacuation centers in the capital.