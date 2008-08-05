Iron Maiden to fly in over 200 friends, relatives for Moscow gig

MOSCOW, August 5 (RIA Novosti) - The famous British heavy metal band Iron Maiden, due to perform a gig in Moscow August 19, will fly in over 200 friends and relatives with them to the Russian capital, concert organizers said Tuesday.

"Two days before the concert, August 17, one of the capital's airports will receive a charter plane, piloted by Iron Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson, that will have about 220 people on board," a spokeswoman for the Tatyana Dalskaya concert agency said.

Iron Maiden will play in Moscow as part of the final stage of their world tour Somewhere Back In Time that started February 1. The concert will be their first and only gig in Russia for 15 years.

The band was formed in 1975 and has released 14 albums selling over 80 million worldwide. The group was named by bassist Steve Harris, who took the name from the movie The Man in the Iron Mask.

In 1992, Maiden put out Fear of the Dark, an album many consider is one of the band's best. The group released A Matter of Life and Death in 2006 and a compilation album, entitled Somewhere Back in Time - The best of: 1980-89, earlier this year.

In 1993, front man Dickinson left the band to continue recording solo albums, so in 1994-1999, ex-Wolfsbane band member Blaze Bayley, who had a different vocal style, was recruited to take over on vocals.

However, in 1999 Dickinson rejoined the band and the reunion was followed by Iron Maiden releasing the Brave New World album in 2000.