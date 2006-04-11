Trophy art collection to be returned to Germany - official

MOSCOW, April 11 (RIA Novosti) - A valuable art collection seized by the Soviet Union at the end of WWII will be returned to Germany, a senior official said Tuesday.

The Baldin collection has been a sticky issue in relations between Russia and Germany in recent years, and as recently as last year Russia's culture minister spoke out against returning it.

"Our position is that [the collection] should be returned," Anatoly Vilkov, deputy director of the federal cultural heritage service. "The question is on what level this should be done - by legislation or other means."

The collection - taken by Captain Viktor Baldin from the basement of a German castle and brought to the Soviet Union - includes 364 works from the 16th-20th centuries by artists including Titian, Rembrandt, Durer, Rubens, Delacroix, Boucher, Corot, Manet, Van Gogh, and Toulouse-Lautrec.

In 1991, the collection was transferred to the Soviet Culture Ministry, then headed by Nikolai Gubenko, who was against returning any cultural treasures. The collection was given to St. Petersburg's State Hermitage Museum, which put it on display and published a catalogue.

A year later the state commission on restitution of cultural treasures decided to return the Baldin part of the Bremen Kunsthalle's collection to the German government.

Then-culture minister Mikhail Shvydkoi set a deadline of March 29, 2003, for returning the collection. However, a group of self-styled "patriots" led by Gubenko managed to have the deal blocked.

Vilkov said that Russia had no right to keep the collection, "as the donator, Baldin, did not own the collection under the law."