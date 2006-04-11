Ancient treasure hoard found in western Ukraine

KIEV, April 11 (RIA Novosti, Vladimir Suprun) - A hoard of ancient treasure has been found in Ukraine's western Lviv region, according to media reports.

According to Segodnya daily, a local resident out hunting for mushrooms near the village of Podgorishche accidentally discovered several well preserved diadems, necklaces and bracelets. He reported the find to archeologists who found a total of 35 pieces of jewelry.

A local museum curator said such ancient treasures, estimated to date from the 6th-1st century BC, had never been found in Ukraine before. Some of the items are made of bronze and some of silver.

Experts say such discoveries are extremely rare and have tremendous historical and cultural value.