15:26 GMT +312 March 2018
    Onlinenews (archive)

    June 14 morning preview

    Onlinenews (archive)
    MOSCOW

    * Chief of the Russian General Staff General of the Army Yuri Baluyevsky will hold talks with Italian chief of General Staff, Admiral Gianpaolo di Paola at the Russian Defense Ministry's premises.

    * The Russian Free Elections Fund and the Ukrainian Democratic Elections Fund will sign a cooperation agreement in the Moscow House of Public Associations. Members of the Russian Central Election Commission, representatives of state authorities, associations of spin doctors and journalists and public election monitoring organizations (12.00).

    * Moscow will host a press conference on the 8th Moscow Oil and Gas international exhibition and the 3rd Russian oil and gas congress (June 21-24, Expocenter) (12.00).

    * Moscow will host a conference on the topic "The pension reform in Russia and in the world - implementation prospects" (10.00).

    * Gazprom will hold a briefing on the topic "Gazprom and the program of establishing a common system of natural gas production, transportation and supplies in East Siberia and the Far East with account for possible gas exports to China and other Asia-Pacific countries" prior to the annual meeting of Gazprom stockholders (11.00).

    * Head of the Russian federal agency for culture and cinematography Mikhail Shvydkoi will give a briefing on the results of preparations for the celebrations of the 750th anniversary of Kaliningrad (Koenigsberg) foundation (12.00).

    * Moscow Vice Mayor Valery Shantsev will give a press conference on Moscow's 2012 Olympic bid prior to the decisive voting at the ITAR-TASS agency (15.00).

    ST. PETERSBURG

    * An international economic forum will open in St. Petersburg under the motto "Effective economy - decent life" (June 14-16).

    * A session of the Bureau of the Inter-parliamentary Assembly of the Eurasian Economic Community.

    * A routine session of the scientific committee of the Russia-NATO Council will open in Russia for the first time. The location of explosive devices, psychological and social consequences of terrorism, forecasts and prevention of catastrophes, transport and computer security will be on the session's agenda.

    KURSK

    * An international scientific-practical conference "Ecology, environment and health care in the Central Black-earth Region" will open in Kursk. Representatives of 20 Russian regions, Belarus, Ukraine and Moldova will be attending (June 14-17).

    PARIS

    * Head of the Russian Aerospace Agency Anatoly Perminov and new NASA administrator Michael Griffin are expected to hold the first meeting at the air show in Le Bourget. They are to discuss terms of resuming shuttle flights and the future of the International Space Station.

