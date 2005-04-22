FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES AS FIXED BY THE CENTRAL BANK OF RUSSIA FROM APRIL 23

MOSCOW, April 22 (RIA Novosti) - The following rates of exchange of foreign currencies to the ruble of the Russian Federation have been fixed for the purposes of accounting and customs duty payments from April 23, 2005:

1 Australian dollar 21.5604 rubles

1 British pound sterling 52.9484 rubles

1,000 Belarussian rubles 12.8881 rubles

10 Danish krone 48.5731 rubles

1 US dollar 27.7304 rubles

1 euro 36.1882 rubles

100 Icelandic krones 44.2907 rubles

100 Kazakh tenge 21.0752 rubles

1 Canadian dollar 22.4030 rubles

10 Norwegian krones 44.3708 rubles

1 unit of conditional drawing rights 42.1078 rubles

1 Singapore dollar 16.7931 rubles

1 new Turkish lira 20.3377 rubles

10 Ukrainian hryvnias 54.3329 rubles

10 Swedish kronas 39.4806 rubles

1 Swiss franc 23.4368 rubles

100 Japanese yen 25.9672 rubles

The foreign currency exchange rates to the ruble of the Russian Federation entail no obligation on the part of the Bank of Russia to buy or sell the currencies according to the above rates.