AINU EXHIBITION ON DISPLAY IN JAPAN

TOKYO, APRIL 22, (RIA Novosti's Andrei Fesyun) - An exhibition called "Islanders in the Eyes of Russians" featuring an Ainu collection from Russia's Ethnographic Museum in St. Petersburg opened in Sapporo, Hokkaido.

Talking to RIA Novosti, organizing committee officials noted that over 200 most interesting exhibits had been selected from the 2,600-item Ainu collection.

The Ainu collection first featured traditional Ainu personal effects that had been collected by Russian ethnographer Vladimir Vasilyev during his Sakhalin and Hokkaido expeditions over the 1912-1913 period.

This exhibition, due to last until June 19, is timed to coincide with the 150-th anniversary of establishing Russian-Japanese diplomatic relations.

The Ainus are a Hokkaido ethnic group. They speak Ainu and Japanese. The Ainus had lived on Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula until the 18-th century. They also lived on southern Sakhalin and on the Kurile islands until the early 20-th century. Some of them were resettled to Japan.

The Russian Ethnographic Museum is one of the world's largest, featuring about 350,000 exhibits. The Museum keeps records on 157 large and small Russian ethnic groups and those of neighboring countries from the late 18-th century and until modern times.