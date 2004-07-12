CIS OFFICIALS FINALIZING PROGRAM TO COMBAT DRUG TRAFFICKING

MOSCOW, July 12 (RIA Novosti) - On July 13 to 15, the CIS Minsk headquarters will be hosting a session of an expert group set up to finalize a draft program on cooperation between CIS member states in combating illicit trade in narcotics and psychotropic substances. The plan is intended for 2005 through 2007.

"The program has been worked out in keeping with an April 8, 2004 resolution by the third joint session of the Foreign Ministers Council, the Prosecutors-General Coordination Council, the Interior Ministers Council, the Security and Special Services Chiefs Council, the Frontier Force Commanders Council, the Coordination Council of the Heads of Tax Investigation Bodies, and the Customs Services Chiefs Council of the Commonwealth of Independent States, as well as with an April 16, 2004 resolution by the CIS Prime-Ministerial Council," the CIS Executive Committee's PR unit reports. According to it, the program on cooperation between CIS member states in combating illicit trade in narcotics and psychotropic substances and their precursors is necessitated by the ongoing process of globalization in the illegal drug business, which put at risk the health and the security of the CIS nations.

The program's aim is to further raise the efficiency of cooperation between CIS agencies in the fight against drug trafficking. Its goals include improving and harmonizing national laws, conducting coordinated preventive, investigative and special operations, providing cooperation with information and scientific support, and collaborating in training and upgrading human resources.

The set of measures envisaged by the program is built upon provisions of the CIS cooperation concept for combating illicit trade in narcotics and psychotropic substances and of a related agreement, as well as on an analysis of the [current] situation with drug trafficking and drug-related crimes and forecasts for future developments, the effect of the previous program, recommendations from international organizations, and world expertise in fighting illicit trade in narcotics and psychotropic substances, the CIS Executive Committee's press unit says.