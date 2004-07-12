AZERI PRESIDENT MEETS WITH CIS EXECUTIVE SECRETARY

BAKU, July 12 (RIA Novosti) - Azeri President Ilkham Aliyev and CIS Executive Secretary Vladimir Rushailo, who is in Baku on a two-day working visit, exchanged opinions on Monday about prospects of cooperation in the CIS framework.

Ilkham Aliyev noted, in particular, that cooperation in the CIS framework is one of important elements of Azerbaijan's foreign policy, stressing that the informal meeting of CIS heads of state in Moscow was held in a constructive atmosphere and served the strengthening of partner-like relations in the CIS framework.

Vladimir Rushailo, in his turn, noted that economic integration remains the most important direction of CIS cooperation. In his words, fight against international terrorism, illegal drugs turnover and organized crime remain the main aspects of joint work in the CIS.

Vladimir Rushailo also met with Azeri Foreign Minister Elmar Mamedyarov and Prime Minister Artur Rasizade on Monday.

After the meeting with Mamedyarov, Rushailo told journalists that the main aim of his visit is discussion of ways to resolve issues which are important for CIS states, as well as determination of ways for further economic interaction in the CIS.

He said the meeting touched upon the preparation of the CIS summit scheduled for September 2004 in Astana, the Kazakh capital. "We submitted the draft agenda of the summit to Azeri partners for them to work it out from the expert point of view and make amendments on some issues," Rushailo said.

Speaking about settlement of regional conflicts in the CIS, Vladimir Rushailo stressed, "We [Azeri Premier and CIS Executive Secretary] are of the same opinion that all disputable questions and conflicts in the CIS must be solved through negotiations, that is, diplomatically."