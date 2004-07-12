LEADER OF GEORGIAN LABOR PARTY DOES NOT BELIEVE SAAKASHVILI

TBILISI, July 12 (RIA Novosti) - Leader of the Georgian Labor Party Shalva Natelashvili believes that President Mikhail Saakashvili's policy will not restore Georgia's territorial integrity.

Speaking at a briefing on Monday, Mr. Natelashvili called on the Georgian government not to play with the country's destiny.

According to him, the government will not pay salaries and pensions and will not fulfill its employment promises under the pretext of the crisis in the Tskhinvali region (South Ossetia).

The Russian State Duma's statement acknowledging the unity of South and North Ossetia subject to the Russian government aims to confuse the international community, Shalva Natelashvili said.

He proposed the Georgian parliament to hold an extraordinary session to fix the term "Tskhinvali region" in the Constitution [in the early 1990s first President of post-Soviet Georgia Zviad Gamsakhurdia liquidated the South Ossetian autonomy, which did not prevent it from withstanding in the Georgian-Ossetian armed conflict and preserve the status of the self-proclaimed republic, which is not subject to Tbilisi].

Shalva Natelashvili is dissatisfied with some Georgian cabinet members using the term "South Ossetia". In his words, the fixing of the term "Tskhinvali region" will emphasize historical belonging of this territory to Georgia at the background of statements on the alleged former unity of South and North Ossetia.