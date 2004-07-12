KYRGYZ PRESIDENT DID NOT INITIATE FORMATION OF JOINT RUSSIA-US MILITARY BASE?

BISHKEK, July 12 (RIA Novosti) - Bishkek officials have denied the information that Kyrgyz President Askar Akayev initiated the formation of a Russian-US joint military base in Kyrgyzstan at the NATO summit in Istanbul.

"Kyrgyzstan's President Askar Akayev has never made such proposals," reads the Monday official statement by the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry.

"Kyrgyzstan is taking all efforts to provide its national security and stability in the region and comes out for the consolidation of joint efforts to combat new challenges and threats," the statement says.

According to the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry, the US airbase in Manas (Bishkek's international airport) aimed to fight international terrorism in Afghanistan, and the Russian airbase in Kant (30 km to the east of Bishkek) promoting security interests of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan) in Central Asia "do not contradict each other". The peaceful and complementary coexistence of these bases in Kyrgyzstan boosts the fight against global challenges and threats, the Foreign Ministry stressed.