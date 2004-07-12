GEORGIA FOR PEACEFUL DIALOGUE ON SOUTH OSSETIA

MOSCOW, July 12 (RIA Novosti) - Georgia is ready to hold a dialogue for peaceful settlement of the conflict around South Ossetia, Teimuraz Gamtsemlidze, Georgia's Charge d'Affaires Ad Interim in Russia, told RIA Novosti by phone.

"Georgia does not want war, it will stick to the principle of peaceful conflict settlement, will conduct a dialogue and work with Russia more closely to reduce the tension of confrontation and calm the situation in the region," he said.

"Tomorrow Georgian National Security Council Secretary Gela Bezhuashvili and State Minister for Conflict Settlement Georgy Khaindrava arrive in Moscow to participate in a high-level meeting in the format of the Joint Control Commission on Georgian-Ossetian conflict settlement," confirmed the diplomat.

"We hope that this meeting will introduce full clarity, including on the issue of what is really going on in the region," he noted.

"Second, at the meeting we will be able to continue dialogue to search for ways, means and methods to resolve the situation peacefully," Mr. Gamtsemlidze said.

Representatives of South and North Ossetia will take part in the meeting, which is envisaged by the Joint Control Commission format, he said.

Mr. Gamtsemlidze assessed the situation in South Ossetia as "rather complicated." "We closely follow assessments made in Moscow, and especially value statements that support our peaceful efforts in the resolution of the situation," the diplomat stressed.

"Tbilisi's political will for peace is interpreted as demonstration of force," he noted.

"It started when pensions began to be paid in South Ossetia, railroad and bus communication began to be restored, humanitarian aid started to be given [to the republic]. Who and how could suspect aggression in it?" said Mr. Gamtsemlidze.

He accused the authorities of the unrecognized republic of unfolding this conflict. "Escalation of the situation around South Ossetia started after we destroyed the solid foundation of their power - smuggling through the Roksky pass [tunnel under the main Caucasian ridge which connects North and South Ossetia]," said Mr. Gamtsemlidze.

"Criminal activities must be stopped both in South Ossetia and all over Georgia," he emphasized.