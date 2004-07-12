Register
    S&P STICKS TO PREVIOUS RUSSIAN RATINGS

    MOSCOW, July 12 (RIA Novosti) - The Standard & Poor's confirms Russia's long-term ratings-BB+ for foreign currency and BBB- for national. Same about short-term ratings-B for foreign currency, A-3 national, and ruAA+ on the national scale, the international agency says in a press release, which forecasts stability.

    The agency proceeds in its estimates from foreign liquidity steadily improving, and from the national debt level, says Helena Hassel, S&P expert, whom the release quotes.

    She expects the Russian finance will make further progress, what with high petroleum prices.

    Russia direly needs budgetary, fiscal, institutional and administrative reforms, even despite steady financial indices in its government sector and foreign liquidity. This stability helps the government to cope with problems, and partly protects it from unhappy incidents. The paper exemplifies the latter with recent private banking instability and a bad impact on the market of the current Yukos controversy. The S&P qualifies the oil mammoth as CC/Watch/-.

    Though depositors are fleeing from many private banks, the S&P does not think the current banking crisis will be getting worse. Ms. Hassel mentions in this context the Central Bank of Russia, which has halved reserve demands from 7% to 3.5% to settle the banking liquidity predicament. A bulk of deposits are expected to stay within the Russian network merely to shift from private to government banks to boost them up in the market.

    Russia has a fairly small banking sector from the point of current sovereign credit ratings. It does not financially commit the government any seriously, though present-day problems fully reflect bankers' difficulties. The Russian banking sector has to consolidate while private deposit insurance has not got going, as yet, says Helena Hassel.

    S&P analysts forecast this year's economic progress at close on 7% as Russian metal and fuel exports are skyrocketing. The revenues encourage manufacturers in other industries, in particular, construction. Circumspect government fiscal and budgetary policies bolster up capital investors' confidence-again to promote economic progress. Ratings, however, stay limited as the national economy remains closely dependent on the raw material sector.

    If Russia copes with government-blueprinted reforms, it will eventually get over its structural and political predicaments, expects Ms. Hassel. Reforms' practical success is a sine qua non here, she stressed.

    Whatever the Cabinet might be saying, the reforms can eventually drop pace, considering their high social price and resistance by many interest groups in the industrial milieu and the government sector, warns the expert. The S&P is optimistic about reforms, despite all-hence its stability forecast, she adds.

    Russia possesses good foreign liquidity and flexible fiscal and budgetary arrangements. All that balances out problems bred by banking instability and the Yukos affair. Positive trends will get stronger if reforms go on at a good pace, even though the agency is apprehensive on the latter point, she sums up the analysis.

