16:09 GMT +312 March 2018
    MOSCOW MARKS 100TH ANNIVERSARY OF NERUDA'S DEATH

    MOSCOW, July 12 (RIA Novosti) - On Monday the Moscow City Hall hosted the awarding ceremony of the Chilean government's awards in honor of the great Chilean poet, winner of the 1971 Nobel Prize in literature, Pablo Neruda (1904-1973; original name Neftali Ricardo Reyes Basoalto). Chile's ambassador to Russia Mario Silberman handed over the medals to Lev Ospovat, translator and author of articles on Neruda, and Stella Shmidt, honorary writer and executive editor of Neruda's editions in Russia. "Neruda in Chile means the same that Pushkin in Russia," Mario Silberman said.

    According to Moscow Mayor Yuri Luzhkov, who attended the ceremony, Pablo Neruda much cared for Russia and the Soviet Union. "He always backed our anti-Nazi struggle," the mayor said. He recited Neruda's poem about the Battle of Stalingrad.

    Speaking about the poet's role in Russian-Chilean relations, Russian First Deputy Foreign Minister Eleonora Mitrofanova said, "Neruda opened Chile to Russia and showed the beauty of his country". Russian Culture and Mass Communication Minister Alexander Sokolov pointed out the remarkable Latin American tradition to appoint culture figure to high diplomatic posts. Between 1927 and 1935, the government put Neruda in charge of a number of honorary consulships, which took him to Burma, Ceylon, Java, Singapore, Buenos Aires, Barcelona, and Madrid. The civil war in Spain inspired to poet him to turn to the political issues, and in 1937 he wrote "Espana a en corazon" ("Spain in the Heart").

    In 1937 Pablo Neruda returned to Chile and joined the left-wing political movement. In 1940 he was appointed Consul General in Mexico, where he started writing his epic poem "Canto General" ("General Song", 1950). Being elected senator of the Communist Party, Neruda had to live underground in his own country for two years until he managed to leave in 1949. He traveled about Socialist countries. In 1950 he won the international Lenin prize for peace between nations in Moscow. In 1953 the poet returned home and was involved in literary and party work. In 1971 President Salvador Allende (1908-1973) appointed Pablo Neruda Chile's ambassador to Paris. Two years later the poet resigned from this post.

    The 100th anniversary of Pablo Neruda's death is marked in 76 countries, where Chile has its embassies.

    The Russian national awarding committee comprises the Russian Academy of Sciences, the Union of Russia's Writers, universities, schools, libraries and other public and state organizations. The committee is headed by the Honorary Presidium, including Moscow Mayor Yuri Luzhkov, Culture and Mass Communication Minister Alexander Sokolov, poet Yevgeny Yevtushenko, and other renowned public and culture figures. All in all, 100 people are to be awarded on Monday.

    A CD with archive records of Neruda's voice "Perfect Soul" and the new edition of his memoirs in the Russian language.

    Ok