MINISTER IVANOV INSISTS ON RETURNING WEAPONS STOLEN IN SOUTH OSSETIA TO RUSSIA

LONDON, July 12 (RIA Novosti) - The Russian property stolen by the Georgian side in the Georgian-Ossetian conflict zone must be returned in the same place, stated Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Ivanov.

"This is Russian property intended for establishing a helicopter group in coordination with the Mixed Supervising Commission (on settling the Georgian-Ossetian conflict). And it must be returned in the same place, where it was stolen", said the Russian minister at a press conference in London.

Commenting on the Georgian president's statement with regard to disposal of the Russian rockets, the defense minister said: "I was surprised at the disposal of the rockets being part of the helicopter group's property and belonging to Russia".

Earlier, Georgia's President Mikhail Saakashvili stated that Georgia was prepared to return to Russia the weapons seized from the Russian peacekeepers, but not in South Ossetia's territory. In Mr. Saakashvili's opinion, the rockets seized from the Russian peacekeepers must not enter the Georgian-Ossetian conflict zone.

"We are ready to pass over the weapons at the Russian-Georgian border in the borough of Verkhni Lars... The new armaments will not enter the conflict zone", said Mr. Saakashvili at a briefing on Saturday.

On Wednesday, July 7, Georgia's commandos assaulted and robbed Russian peacekeepers in the Georgian-Ossetian conflict zone. In the vicinity of the village of Kekhvi the Georgian Interior Ministry's officers detained a convoy of ten truck, which belonged to the Russian peacekeepers and were carrying a cargo from Vladikavkaz (North Ossetia) to Tskhvinvali (South Ossetia). Eight vehicles were returned to the Russian peacekeepers, and two truck carrying armaments were seized.

The detained armaments were intended for establishing a military airfield.