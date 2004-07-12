RUSSIA INVITES OBSERVERS TO NUCLEAR SECURITY EXERCISES

LONDON, July 12 (RIA Novosti) - Russia will host exercises dealing with security provision at the country's nuclear facilities in August 2004, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Ivanov said at a press conference in London.

"Russia will host exercises dealing with security provision at nuclear facilities in August, and we invite everyone who wishes [to come], including NATO and the UK as observers," Mr. Ivanov said.

"We pay particular attention to this issue, and are ready to show that the existing myths about Russia's problems on this direction are really myths," said the minister. "I am speaking at least about military facilities."

This year, 34 events are planned on the issue of interoperability in the Russia-NATO framework. This fall, several ships of Russia's Black Sea Fleet will go to the Mediterranean Sea to interact with NATO ships in the framework of retaining the WMD nonproliferation mode.

At the recent G8 summit on Sea Island (Georgia, U.S.), Russia backed Washington's initiative on measures to prevent proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, said the Russian defense minister.

The Russian minister stressed that relations with the UK are developing well in the field of retraining servicemen who pass to the reserve.

"Great Britain renders practical assistance to us in this issue," Mr. Ivanov said. He also noted that about 20,000 Russian servicemen have been retrained for the last few years.

The minister said that during his meeting with the UK Secretary of Defense, "a very frank exchange of opinions on bilateral relations issues took place." The sides also discussed the situation in the world's hot spots.