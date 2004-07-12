MILITARY-TECHNICAL COOPERATION A PRIORITY IN RUSSIA-UK RELATIONS

LONDON, July 12 (RIA Novosti) - Russia and the UK have come to the conclusion that military-technical cooperation is a priority trend in bilateral cooperation. This was said by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Ivanov at a London press conference on Monday after talks with his British counterpart Geoffrey Hoon.

"We have come to the common opinion that military and technical cooperation is promising. Intergovernmental agreements need to be signed for this, as this is a rather sensitive sphere, and state control is necessary in it, as well as account for mutual interests and [protection] of intellectual property," Mr. Ivanov stressed.

"We also discussed prospects of cooperation in the framework of the NATO-Russia Council in the spheres coordinated in 2002 when an agreement between Russia and NATO was signed," said the Russian minister.

In his words, "if we talk about bilateral relations with the UK, the most advanced are the Fleets' relations." The defense minister said that certain progress in the agreement on security of movement of submarines beyond territorial waters and in the agreement on distressed submarine crew rescue is evident.

Mr. Ivanov said a similar agreement was signed with NATO, and now Russia will sign such documents with major countries of the Alliance.

The minister emphasized that cooperation with the UK develops "in the framework of intergovernmental agreements on addressing challenges that represent a great interest and a great threat." In particular, he said, the talk is about WMD proliferation.