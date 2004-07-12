OPEC TO CONFIRM EARLIER DECISION TO INCREASE OIL PRODUCTION FROM AUGUST 1

VIENNA, July 12 (RIA Novosti) - Next week the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will take the decision on increasing the daily oil production rates by 500,000 barrels from August 1, stated Algeria's Energy Minister Shakib Khelil, who held the post of OPEC president for a long time.

"At the 132nd OPEC special session to meet on July 21 in Vienna the ministers of ten OPEC states will thoroughly analyse the situation on the world energy markets with regard to the high oil prices and take an optimal decision to help stabilize the situation and balance the oil demand and supply", says the statement of Mr. Khelil made public on Monday through the channels of OPEC general secretariat in Austria's capital.

Mr. Khelil pointed out that in developing the decision OPEC would take into account the geopolitical aspects affecting the world raw material markets as well as other aspects influencing the situation on the raw materials markets including the attitude of non-OPEC major exporters to cooperation with the world oil cartel.

Taken on June 3 at the 131st OPEC ministerial conference in Beirut against the background of persisting energy carriers peak prices on the world markets was the decision on increasing the cartel's aggregate ceiling by 2 million barrels a day from June 1, and by another half a million barrels from August 1, thus, bringing the total oil export of 10 OPEC members to 26 million barrels a day. After a short-term insignificant oil prices reduction on the major world exchanges, being the London exchange and the New York exchange, the headlong growth of the black gold prices began to gain momentum, which was the case against the background of Norway's resuming export supplies following the oilmen strikes while other independent oil producers being Russia, Kazakhstan and Mexico increased the oil production rates.