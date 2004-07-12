Register
16:08 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Onlinenews (archive)

    OPEC TO CONFIRM EARLIER DECISION TO INCREASE OIL PRODUCTION FROM AUGUST 1

    Onlinenews (archive)
    Get short URL
    0 02
    VIENNA, July 12 (RIA Novosti) - Next week the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will take the decision on increasing the daily oil production rates by 500,000 barrels from August 1, stated Algeria's Energy Minister Shakib Khelil, who held the post of OPEC president for a long time.

    "At the 132nd OPEC special session to meet on July 21 in Vienna the ministers of ten OPEC states will thoroughly analyse the situation on the world energy markets with regard to the high oil prices and take an optimal decision to help stabilize the situation and balance the oil demand and supply", says the statement of Mr. Khelil made public on Monday through the channels of OPEC general secretariat in Austria's capital.

    Mr. Khelil pointed out that in developing the decision OPEC would take into account the geopolitical aspects affecting the world raw material markets as well as other aspects influencing the situation on the raw materials markets including the attitude of non-OPEC major exporters to cooperation with the world oil cartel.

    Taken on June 3 at the 131st OPEC ministerial conference in Beirut against the background of persisting energy carriers peak prices on the world markets was the decision on increasing the cartel's aggregate ceiling by 2 million barrels a day from June 1, and by another half a million barrels from August 1, thus, bringing the total oil export of 10 OPEC members to 26 million barrels a day. After a short-term insignificant oil prices reduction on the major world exchanges, being the London exchange and the New York exchange, the headlong growth of the black gold prices began to gain momentum, which was the case against the background of Norway's resuming export supplies following the oilmen strikes while other independent oil producers being Russia, Kazakhstan and Mexico increased the oil production rates.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mongolian Spring Golden Eagle Festival in Pictures
    Mongolian Spring Golden Eagle Festival in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok