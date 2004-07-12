MINISTER IVANOV: RUSSIAN PEACEKEEPERS BACK NEITHER GEORGIA NOR SOUTH OSSETIA

LONDON, July 12 (RIA Novosti) - The Russian peacekeepers support neither Tbilisi nor Tskhinvali, stated Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Ivanov.

"Speaking about the Russian peacekeepers' activities in the Georgian -Ossetian conflict zone, they back neither Georgia nor South Ossetia", said Mr. Ivanov at a press conference in London.

He emphasized that the peacekeepers were acting in compliance with the mandate signed by the three parties.

"The issue stands differently: whether Georgia recognizes its own signatures on the documents including those of high-ranking officials at a ministerial level," said the minister.

The Russian property stolen by the Georgian side in the Georgian-Ossetian conflict zone must be returned in the same place, stated Sergei Ivanov.

"This is Russian property intended for establishing a helicopter group and coordinated with the Mixed Supervising Commission (on settling the Georgian-Ossetian conflict). It must be returned in the same place, where it was stolen", said the Russian Minister.

Earlier, on July 12, Mr. Saakashvili stated again that the mandate of the peacekeeping mission in South Ossetia should be reviewed. "The Russian peacekeepers are on the separatists' side, and it leaves no doubts", the Georgian president told reporters at a meeting before leaving for Great Britain.

In his opinion, the escalating situation in South Ossetia is a result of external forces' activities. "All our foes must know, that the rest of the world will never live us alone, face to face with them (these forces), and it is for sure", said Georgia's president.

Speaking about the visit to Great Britain, Mr. Saakashvili said: "All such international visits must be exploited as a tribune for advocating Georgia's positions, and bringing to the international community the truth that Georgia is not an aggressor. We are just trying to restore the territorial integrity in a peaceful manner and protect the rights of our citizens".