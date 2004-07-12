GEORGIA AND SOUTH OSSETIA ON THE BRINK OF WAR

MOSCOW, June 12 (RIA Novosti commentator Arseny Paliyevsky). Georgia and South Ossetia, a self-proclaimed republic, are on the brink of war. The situation in the region suddenly aggravated after blood was first shed. Fortunately, none was killed, but some were wounded.

In this situation, Moscow is trying to formulate articulately its position on the issue: any serious incident in South Ossetia can cause a tragedy. According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, "the Russian leadership is seriously concerned over the continuing tensions in South Ossetia. Shots have been heard here for a few days now. Any serious incident can lead to an uncontrollable flare-up of violence."

Such developments do not meet the interests of Russia, a Caucasus power and a country neighbouring Georgia, especially considering that the majority of South Ossetians are Russian citizens.

Today Russian diplomats are doing their best to return the process back into the legal field, using the mechanism of the joint control commission and the interethnic peacekeeping forces.

Each peacekeeping party has the right to have one battalion - 500 people each. However, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, "facts testify that, in blatant violation of its obligations in the valid agreements, the Georgian side illegally brought hundreds and even thousands of armed people who do not have the status of peacekeepers or any documents, to the conflict zone. Arithmetically, the number of Georgia's armed people deployed in the conflict zone is higher than envisaged by earlier agreements and limitations supported by Tbilisi."

The Russian foreign minister also recalled, "provisions of the December 6, 1994 agreement entrust the commander of peacekeeping forces with fairly serious authority, including forced measures," but the commander has not applied this authority yet because "all our efforts," the minister said, "are aimed at peaceful settlement of this crisis."

However, the Georgian side has recently demonstrated its willingness to influence the situation mostly by force, which has already escalated the conflict into an armed confrontation.

Mikhail Saakashvili's threats that the conflict can evolve into an interstate confrontation because "some forces" in Moscow are allegedly interested in developing it into an armed conflict arouse Moscow's concern but no fear. These statements are rather meant for internal consumption to consolidate the nation in the face of an imaginary enemy from the North. But then, is it worth spoiling relations with Moscow? Such militant sentiments certainly do not correspond to Mikhail Saakashvili's goal - to re-unite Georgia. All Russian peacekeepers are legally stationed in the conflict zone, and the other side - the South Ossetian leadership - sees Russia as "a guarantor of calm in the Georgian-Ossetian conflict zone."

The Russian ambassador at large, Lev Mironov, who has urgently arrived in South Ossetia, has stated, "the way to preventing escalation lies through implementing all the agreements achieved earlier."

In the current circumstances, it means above all withdrawal of all the armed formations having no mandate of the interethnic peacekeepers, from the zone of the Georgian-South Ossetian conflict, and also returning the sides to the negotiating table within the joint control commission.