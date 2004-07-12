FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES AS FIXED BY CENTRAL BANK OF RUSSIA FROM JULY 13

MOSCOW, July 12 (RIA Novosti) - The following rates of exchange of foreign currencies to the ruble of the Russian Federation have been fixed for the purposes of accounting and customs duty payments from July 13, 2004:

1 Australian dollar 21.1128 rubles

1 British pound sterling 54.1586 rubles

1,000 Belarussian rubles 13.4506 rubles

10 Danish krone 48.5764 rubles

1 US dollar 29.1332 rubles

1 euro 36.1339 rubles

100 Icelandic krones 40.9923 rubles

100 Kazakh tenge 21.5310 rubles

1 Canadian dollar 22.1091 rubles

10 Norwegian krones 42.6829 rubles

1 unit of conditional drawing rights 43.1448 rubles

1 Singapore dollar 17.1382 rubles

1,000,000 Turkish lira 20.1405 rubles

10 Ukrainian hryvnias 54.5719 rubles

10 Swedish kronas 39.2737 rubles

1 Swiss franc 23.7919 rubles

100 Japanese yen 27.0077 rubles

The foreign currency exchange rates to the ruble of the Russian Federation entail no obligation on the part of the Bank of Russia to buy or sell the currencies according to the above rates.