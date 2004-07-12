BANGKOK, July 12 (RIA Novosti's Olga Sobolevskaya) - At the 15th international AIDS conference in the Thailand capital of Bangkok, the experts presented the data about the situation of the spread of AIDS in Russia. From 600,000 to 1,500,000 citizens of Russia, or from 0.4 to 1 percent of the country's population, are HIV infected - such are the experts' estimates.

"99 percent of all the registered HIV (AIDS) cases date back to the period of from 1999 to 2003 inclusive. Nearly all the HIV infected are people of the most economically and reproductively active age of 25 - 49. More than 70 percent of the HIV infected are men at the age of 15 - 39." These data were adduced by the experts from the Russian-American independent non-governmental organisation Trans-Atlantic Partners Against AIDS.

HIV cases have been registered in all regions of Russia. Ten biggest economic centres of the country, including Moscow and the Moscow region, Petersburg and the Leningrad region, the Sverdlovsk and Chelyabinsk regions in the Urals, the Samara and Saratov regions in the Volga area and the Irkutsk region in Siberia, account for 70 percent of them. Many HIV infected people do not even suspect that they are the bearers of this disease. Ten years and more can pass between the moment of being infected and the first signs of the disease. For this reason they do not try to receive additional information and medical aid, the experts say.

From 1996, the illegal injections of drugs were the main way for spreading AIDS in Russia. Of late, the number of the cases of heterosexual or vertical infection (from mother to child) have doubled. These statistical data show that the epidemic has started to affect the large layers of the population, the experts point out.