RUSSIA, GERMANY DEVELOP JOINT BIOTECHNOLOGY PROJECTS

MOSCOW, July 12 (RIA Novosti) - Russia and Germany are developing joint biotechnological projects.

The press-release of the Industry and Energy Ministry's public relations center states that on July 9 the Russian-German working group on strategic cooperation in the economic and financial sphere held a session devoted to discussing biotechnological cooperation projects.

Russian and German experts discussed two major joint biotechnological projects, namely "The Russian-German Industrial Technologies Transfer Biotechnological Center" and "The Industrial Peptides Solid-Phase Synthesis Production Facility".

"The Industrial Peptides Solid-Phase Synthesis Production Facility project, proposed by the town of Puschino (Moscow region), is aimed at establishing a joint Russian-German plant and promoting a high-performance low-energy automatic industrial peptide synthesizer to the European markets", reads the statement.

The press-release points out that the relevance of designing a peptide sythesizer is brought about by the rapidly developing scientific research in chemistry, physiology, peptide pharmacology and molecular genetics that led to creating a number of effective medicinal agents based on synthetic, semisynthetic and genetically engineered peptides.

The statement also stresses that in the recent years the Russian market has seen a lot effective drugs created on the basis of synthetic peptides.