INTERIOR MINISTRY DENIES COMMENT ON PROVISIONAL RESIGNATION OF COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF TIKHOMIROV

MOSCOW, July 12 (RIA Novosti) - The Russian interior ministry denies any comment on media reports about a likely resignation of Deputy Defence Minister Major-General Vyacheslav Tikhomirov, commander in-chief of the interior troops.

According to spokesman for the interior troops, Vyacheslav Tikhomirov has made no statement for the mass media, concerning his resignation.

Certain media reports allege that Tikhomirov has filed his resignation because of disagreement with the negative appraisal of the activities of the interior troops on June 22, 2004 when there was a terrorist raid on Ingushetia (a Russian Federation republic bordering on Chechnya), killing about 90 people, chiefly law-enforcement officers.

When the United Military Group in the Northern Caucasus gathered last week for a session, Tikhomirov reported the insurgents had intensified their activities over January-June 2004. "There have been 878 armed attacks on the federal forces since the beginning of the year," said Tikhomirov.

Attempts are underway on the part of rebels to pass themselves for peaceful villagers, to form secret gangs and to infiltrate the government bodies of the republic, said Tikhomirov. He made a point of Chechnya being swept as much as before by acts of violence, such as banditry, murder and kidnapping.

"All this affects most perniciously all spheres of life in the republic and undermines social and economic change," said the commander-in-chief.

He also reported that interior troops had eliminated since the beginning of the year 126 militants who offered armed resistance and arrested 362 militants and 617 accomplices in the gangs' activities.

Vyacheslav Tikhomirov led the Russian defence ministry's Military Group in Chechnya from 1995 to 1996 (called the United Military Group since January 1996).

Since January 2000, Tikhomirov has been deputy interior minister of the Russian Federation, commander-in-chief of the interior troops of the Russian interior minsitry.