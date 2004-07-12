STATE DUMA'S SPOKESMAN: RUSSIAN BANKING SECTOR'S PROBLEMS TO BE SETTLED THIS WEEK

MOSCOW, July 12 (RIA Novosti) - The banking sector's problems are to be settled this week, believes Pavel Medvedev, deputy chairman of the State Duma's (Russian parliament's lower chamber) committee for credit institutions and financial markets.

"This week will be crucial, and I believe that we will be able to overcome the current situation in the banking sector within this very period", stated Mr. Medvedev at a RIA Novosti press conference.

He also pointed out that negotiation of "what is not customary to be called the banking crisis" would primarily be promoted by the law, adopted on Saturday in three readings at once, that provided for returning up to 100,000 rubles (approximately $3,500) to the depositors of even those banks, which had not joined the bank deposits insurance system. In Mr. Medvedev's opinion, this law will come into force in mid-August.

"This law covers all the persons who has experienced problems with the banks after December 27, 2003, which is when the bank deposits insurance law came into effect", he said.

Mr. Medvedev called the new law "a safety screen" and said that he hoped that this screen would have to be used only in emergencies. However, Mr. Medvedev noted that "if a bank wants to work with depositors, it should at least try to join the bank deposits insurance system".

Mr. Medvedev also said that the law adopted on Saturday did not contain provisions for returning deposits to juridical persons.