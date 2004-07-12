INTERIOR TROOPS REGIMENT TO BE STATIONED IN INGUSHETIA

MOSCOW, July 12 (RIA Novosti) - From July 30, an interior troops regiment will start fulfilling its service duties in Ingushetia, said the Russian Interior Minister, Rashid Nurgaliyev at a conference of the president with government members.

In the minister's words, the 680-strong regiment will be stationed in Nazran.

The regiment will be equipped with small arms and armor, which will make it possible to resolve tasks to ensure security in case of threats of illegal invasion into the republic by gang formations, said Nurgaliyev, stressing that this is done "in line with the instruction" by the Russian president.

The Interior Minister also said that now organizational work is underway connected with protection of an airport in Magas (capital of Ingushetia).

Early on June 22, militants committed attacks on a number of state power facilities in Ingushetia. As a result of the terrorist act, 90 people died, about 100 (mainly law enforcement officers) were wounded.

On June 24, President Vladimir Putin said the interior troops regiment will be stationed in Ingushetia. "We will boost efforts in the North Caucasus up to the necessary volumes, including the combat element. A decision to station the interior troops regiment has been taken. We will reinforce Defense Ministry units as well," the Russian President said at a press conference.