RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTER COMMENTS ON PRESIDENT PUTIN'S SPEECH AT AMBASSADORIAL SESSION

MOSCOW, July 12 (RIA Novosti) - Participants in the first plenary session of ambassadors at the Russian Foreign Ministry positively assessed Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told journalists.

"We are already making certain conclusions," he said.

According to Mr. Lavrov, President Putin focused on inseparability of foreign and domestic policy and necessity to aim all diplomatic activities at the solution of Russia's security, social and economic problems.

The President has just signed an order on the new Foreign Ministry's structure and system of salary payments, Sergei Lavrov noted. "It shows the acknowledgement of the Foreign Ministry's contribution to the solution of Russia's tasks," he stressed adding that it means special responsibility of diplomats.

The President demanded from the Foreign Ministry and ambassadors that more independence, initiative and persistence in the implementation of top-level agreements be demonstrated, Sergei Lavrov said.

Moreover, Vladimir Putin confirmed foreign political priorities - the development of overall cooperation with the Commonwealth of Independent States and variety of Russian foreign policy, Mr. Lavrov went on.

In his words, the President called not to forget old links and defend Russia's national interests reasonably and persistently by means of a compromise.

Being asked who will hold the new post of the Foreign Ministry's director general, Sergei Lavrov told not to press him for an answer. "All staff changes will be announced soon," he said.

The journalists also asked him to comment on the arrest of Russian servicemen by Lithuanian border guards. [On Monday morning Lithuanian border guards let five Russian soldiers and an officer heading for their unit in the Kaliningrad region in Moscow-Kaliningrad train enter their country. At the border station of Kena the Russian servicemen were detrained because they lacked a special permission of the Lithuanian center for control over servicemen's movements. The Russian servicemen were unarmed but wore uniforms]. However, Sergei Lavrov claimed he was unaware of this incident.

If it is true, the Russian side will investigate this fact and insist on the strict fulfillment of the existing transit agreements, the Foreign Minister stressed.