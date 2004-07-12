SPECIAL LAW TO REGULATE LOBBYING

MOSCOW, July 12 (RIA Novosti) - The State Duma's commission for countering corruption has come up for regulating lobbying the interests of different financial and public groups in state bodies. The commission chairman Mikhail Grishankov spoke about it at the news conference in RIA Novosti on Monday.

"Any lobbying activity must be open," he said.

According to him, one must not be afraid of the fact of lobbying the interests of various groups. From the point of view of the parliamentarian, this is a normal practice in the world.

However, he continued, one should distinguish between the two variants of lobbyism. On the one hand, lobbying can be aimed at protecting the interests of Russian entrepreneurs in order not to give priority to foreign business. This kind of lobbying corresponds to the interests of the state. "However, lobbying, which is aimed at "lowering taxes on one kind of business, for example," must be limited in his opinion.

Transparency and understandability of the lobbying procedure for the society at large must become a guarantee against abuses in this sphere, Mikhail Grishankov believes.