RUSSIA WANTS TO WIN ATHENS OLYMPICS IN UNOFFICIAL TEAM SCORING

MOSCOW, July 12 (RIA Novosti) - Appearing Monday at a press-conference in Moscow, Russian Olympic Committee head Leonid Tyagachev promised that our team would snatch not less than 30 golds at the Olympic Games in Athens. "We are certain to have these 30 gold medals because ours is a very strong and balanced team which can offer competition to our direct rivals from the USA and China in unofficial team scoring," said Tyagachev.

Russians will come up with the first golds within six days of the Olympics start when events we are traditionally strong in will be launched, according to Tyagachev. These are above all wrestling, boxing, free callisthenics, gymnastics, trampoline jumping, swimming, fencing, pentathlon and archery.

Tyagachev also sets major store by the games, such as water polo, volley-ball, hand-ball and basket-ball, especially as regards women who have all chances to fight in the finals for the Olympic gold.

The Russian team has already acquired 467 licenses for the participation in the Athens Games to be held from August 13 to 29.

Leonid Tyagachev has not ruled out his resignation from the Russian Olympic Committee president post in case of Russia's failure at the Games in Greece.

"If a coach loses, he applies for resignation. I am one who acts like this, like it is generally accepted in big sport," said Tyagachev.

He is confident, however, that the Russian team will not suffer a fiasco in Greece and harvest not less than 30 gold medals (At the last, 2000 Games in Sydney, the Russians won merely 88 medals, with 32 golds, 28 silvers and 28 bronzes).

Leonid Tyagachev is content with the arrangements of Russian sportsmen for the Greek Games. "Our main task at the closing stage of preparation is to avoid injuries while training sessions are underway and to supply the selects with all necessities for successful work-outs. It is worthwhile saying that the coaches and athletes are virtually day and night on training grounds," added Tyagachev.

He reported about his unceasing tours over the recent months about Olympic facilities around the country and meetings with governors to coordinate work for the preparation of the Olympic selects.