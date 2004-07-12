MOSCOW, July 12 (RIA Novosti) - Russian peacekeepers in South Ossetia act within their mandate, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told RIA Novosti commenting on Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili's statement that they side with separatists.

"I know nothing of peacekeepers' actions outside the mandate," Mr. Lavrov said.

All peacekeepers' actions are aimed at peaceful settlement, the minister stressed.

In compliance with the signed agreements, peacekeepers have serious authorities, including forced measures, however, the commander abstains from them, Sergei Lavrov noted.

The Russian Foreign Minister refused to comment on Mr. Saakashvili's statement because he had not heard it. However, such statements are not true, his added.

"Russian servicemen, as well as their Georgian and Ossetian colleagues, are included in the joint peacekeeping forces" acting on the basis of documents signed by the conflicting parties, Sergei Lavrov said.