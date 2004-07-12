HIGHER EDUCATION OF PRISONERS DISCUSSED AT INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE

ULYANOVSK, July 12 (RIA Novosti's Lyubov Chilikova) - The problem of getting higher education in prison will be discussed at the international scientific-practical in Ulyanovsk from July 14 to 16.

The conference is entitled "Modern information and telecommunication educational technologies and their role in the humanization of Russia's penitentiary system," the regional penalty execution department told RIA Novosti.

Heads of penalty execution departments of the Volga and Ural regions, CIS countries and representatives of the Russian Justice Ministry will participate in the forum. It is organized by the regional penalty execution department and the Ulyanovsk branch of the Modern Humanitarian Academy (Moscow).

The academy has been educating convicts serving their sentences in the Ulyanovsk region since 2001. A total of 120 prisoners studied in the academy's branch last year.

"The penitentiary system of the Ulyanovsk region has the biggest number of students in the Volga area. Students are enrolled on a competitive basis. Both knowledge and behavior of enrollees are taken into account," RIA Novosti's interlocutor said.

There are two higher education centers in Ulyanovsk colonies - in the high and minimum security correctional colonies, where managers and economists are trained.

The academy's services are paid by convicts' families and Iosif Kobzon's center.

This is distance-type five-year training with the use of video and audio facilities. The first group of enrollees finished the forth year in 2004.