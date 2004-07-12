STATE DUMA DEPUTY ON SOUTH OSSETIAN CONFLICT

MOSCOW, July 12 (RIA Novosti) - Political compromises should be sought in the conflict around South Ossetia (self-proclaimed republic on Georgian territory), believes Mikhail Grishankov, the deputy chairman of the State Duma security committee.

"I have great suspicions about the actions the Georgian leadership and President Saakashvili particularly take," said the deputy.

He said that "a lean compromise is better than a fat lawsuit" and that it's better to seek political compromises, reach political agreements instead of "rattling the saber."

In his words, escalation of conflict on the part of Georgian authorities is underway in South Ossetia, and "agreements signed in the beginning of 1990s are being violated."

He believes that the Georgian leadership makes statements that kindle a new civil war.

"The historical memory of Georgian political elite representatives is very short, they've forgotten about all conflicts and wars that took place on Georgian territory," Mr. Grishankov believes.

In his opinion, escalation of tensions and the use of national factor may lead to "irreparable consequences."