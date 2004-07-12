PROPERTY CONFISCATION LIKELY TO BE RE-INTRODUCED TO RUSSIAN CRIMINAL CODE

MOSCOW, July 12 (RIA Novosti) - The Duma's anti-corruption commission is proposing that such a Criminal Code measure of punishment, abolished last year, as property confiscation imposed on persons convicted for corruption be re-instituted, the commission's head Mikhail Grishankov said Friday at a RIA Novosti press-conference. In the opinion of the deputy, this move should be a follow-up of Russia's projected ratification of the UN Convention on corruption and the Council of Europe's Convention "On criminal responsibility for corruption". Mikhail Grishankov promised that the anti-corruption commission would seek ratification of the conventions by this country at the minimum this year.

He reported that a detailed discussion on the return of the property confiscation norm to the Criminal Code would take place at a round table scheduled in the State Duma for September 30.

"The forthcoming ratification of the international conventions calls for the Duma's adoption of a witness protection bill," said Grishankov who reported about the expected consideration of the bill in the second reading on July 31. Besides, continued Grishankov, the commission is now busy putting the last touches to the draft laws "On parliamentary investigation" and "On resistance to corruption" that have been already passed by the Duma on the first reading. He also suggested introducing a mandatory analysis of bills as to their potential capacity of provoking corruption. "Such analysis of most bills under Duma consideration is an obligatory thing," said the head of the Dumas commission. He broke the news about the commission's plan to propose an adjustment of the Duma regulations concerning the obligatory nature of conducting anti-corruption analysis of most bills.

Grishankov said that the commission and its expert council had given an assessment of certain anti-corruption analysis variants. "We have come to an understanding on how such an analysis should be conducted," he said.

This variant has been already tested while preparing for a Duma consideration of a bill on beer advertising. "The analysis held became an argument in favour of returning the bill to the second reading," said Grishankov.

He mentioned the work of the commission with applications and complaints by ordinary citizens and executives, totaling about 100 since the establishment of the commission last April. The commission seeks transparency and public contacts, said Grishankov. The face of the commission is its expert council representing government and public bodies.