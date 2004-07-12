UKRAINIAN PARLIAMENT ON GUARANTEES TO PRESIDENT

MOSCOW, July 12 (RIA Novosti) - The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, is expected to begin its fall session with debates on a bill on guarantees to the president after his resignation. The bill has already been submitted to parliamentary legal bodies. The document was drafted by MPs from the centrist factions without any direct links to Viktor Yanukovich or Viktor Yushchenko, who are seen as the key candidates for the presidency.

Ukrainian experts agree that the bill shows that the two major political forces led by Yanukovich and Yushchenko want to remove incumbent President Leonid Kuchma so that he cannot stand for the post again, although the Constitution Court has ruled that he can do just that. According to experts, the fact that the law was drafted by observers rather than participants in the fight between Yanukovich and Yushchenko points to a kind of peace agreement between the authorities and the opposition forces.