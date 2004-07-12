UKRAINIAN PARLIAMENT ON GUARANTEES TO PRESIDENT

Ukrainian experts agree that the bill shows that the two major political forces led by Yanukovich and Yushchenko want to remove incumbent President Leonid Kuchma so that he cannot stand for the post again, although the Constitution Court has ruled that he can do just that. According to experts, the fact that the law was drafted by observers rather than participants in the fight between Yanukovich and Yushchenko points to a kind of peace agreement between the authorities and the opposition forces.
